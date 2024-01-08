KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Alleged impaired driver arrested in Cambridge

    (X/Ontario Provincial Police)

    Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 27-year-old with impaired driving after a collision near Highway 401 and Townline Road in Cambridge.

    Police say the driver rear-ended another vehicle at a traffic light around 9 p.m. on Sunday night. A photo posted by police shows damage to the vehicle’s bumper and hood. No one was hurt.

    The 27-year-old has been charged with impaired driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.

