

CTV Kitchener





It's a place you often go to for help, but one Hamilton man is saying his visit to Grand River Hospital did more harm than good, claiming he was assaulted by a hospital security guard.

Jahnai Simon says on Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. he went to the emergency department at the hospital where he was admitted and was awaiting to see a gastroenterologist after suffering severe stomach pain from Crohn's Disease.

He says he was admitted in the hospital for more than 24 hours before waiting to see a doctor. He says at one point he left his room to seek help for his pain and collapsed in the hallway.

That’s when Simon claims a security guard approached him.

"Once I was laying down in the hallway like this with my hands across my face a security guard came and kicked me in the head and he said get the "f" off the ground,” said Simon.

Once Simon got off the ground he alleges that the guard pushed him against a wall and tried to wrestle him to the ground.

Waterloo Regional Police confirm that they did attend a disturbance at GRH around 7 p.m. Thursday, and that they are investigating. They did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Officials at the hospital said in a statement, “while privacy law does not permit us to speak to specific cases, we take any concern that a patient has about their care very seriously and thoroughly investigate all complaints, the hospital maintains codes of conduct for members of the hospital community as well as patients.”

Simon filed a complaint with Waterloo Regional Police Friday regarding the alleged assault, but he has yet to file on with GRH.

“The footage will show that I was not aggressive I wasn’t calling anyone any names,” said Simon.

Simon maintains he did not fight back or instigate this alleged altercation and is certain security camera video will confirm his statement.