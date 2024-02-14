'Alarming, abhorrent and unacceptable': Prime Minister reacts to vandalism at Islamic Centre of Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti at a faith-based organization in Cambridge.

Investigators say they were called to a building in the Dunbar Road and Hespeler Road area at approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

They believe the graffiti was left between 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

On Wednesday afternoon, the remnants of a swastika could be seen on a pillar outside the Islamic Centre of Cambridge.

The graffiti attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who visited the centre back in April 2022.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Trudeau wrote, “The vandalism at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge – and the rise in Islamophobia across the country – is alarming, abhorrent, and unacceptable. I strongly condemn this incident and stand with Muslim communities against such hate. We must confront and combat Islamophobia together.”