KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'Alarming, abhorrent and unacceptable': Prime Minister reacts to vandalism at Islamic Centre of Cambridge

    The remnants of a swastika can be seen on a pillar outside the Islamic Centre of Cambridge on Feb. 14, 2024 (CTV News Kitchener/David Pettitt) The remnants of a swastika can be seen on a pillar outside the Islamic Centre of Cambridge on Feb. 14, 2024 (CTV News Kitchener/David Pettitt)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti at a faith-based organization in Cambridge.

    Investigators say they were called to a building in the Dunbar Road and Hespeler Road area at approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

    They believe the graffiti was left between 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

    On Wednesday afternoon, the remnants of a swastika could be seen on a pillar outside the Islamic Centre of Cambridge.

    The graffiti attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who visited the centre back in April 2022.

    On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Trudeau wrote, “The vandalism at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge – and the rise in Islamophobia across the country – is alarming, abhorrent, and unacceptable. I strongly condemn this incident and stand with Muslim communities against such hate. We must confront and combat Islamophobia together.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News