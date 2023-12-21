Aislinn Clancy sworn in as Kitchener Centre MPP

The Ontario Greens have doubled their seats at Queen’s Park from one to two.

Aislinn Clancy was officially sworn in as the MPP for Kitchener Centre at a ceremony Thursday.

Clancy, a former Kitchener city councillor and social worker, captured 48 per cent of the vote in the Nov. 30 byelection. A local political scientist called it “a small tremor in Ontario politics.”

In a news release issued by the Ontario Green Party after the ceremony, Clancy thanked Kitchener voters for their support.

“Whether it’s fighting for real housing solutions, better childcare or all-day, two-way GO, I promise to stand strong against Doug Ford’s destructive agenda and bring home better for our community,” she said.

Clancy was named deputy leader of the Ontario Green Party earlier this year. She’ll join party leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner when the Ontario Legislature resumes sitting in February.

At the federal level, Kitchener Centre is represented by Green MP Mike Morrice. With 11 Greens currently elected nationwide, Clancy’s victory means more than 25 per cent of them now are from Kitchener or Guelph.