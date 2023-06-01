Air quality alert for parts of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday for parts of southwestern Ontario, saying the hot and sunny weather could lead to high levels of air pollution.

The counties and cities included in the alert are Oxford, Brantford, Brant, Norfolk, Woodstock, Caledonia, Haldimand, Tillsonburg, Delhi, Norfolk, Hamilton and Toronto.

The agency says high levels of air pollution can cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascularor lung disease, like asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada also warned of amulti-day heat event starting Thursday.

So far only Toronto, Hamilton, Elliot Lake, Greater Sudbury, Prescott and Russell are included in the heat alert.

They say daytime highs could reach 30C on Thursday and Friday, with little relief from the heat overnight. Cooler temperatures are expected to return on Saturday.