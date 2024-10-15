KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'Aggressive' motorcyclist spotted standing on seat in Brantford

    A motorcyclist is seen standing on the seat of a motorcycle on King George Road in Brantford on Oct. 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) A motorcyclist is seen standing on the seat of a motorcycle on King George Road in Brantford on Oct. 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Police are looking for a motorcyclist seen performing some risky manoeuvres along a busy Brantford road.

    The Brantford Police Service released a photo of the motorcyclist standing on the seat of their motorcycle while travelling along King George Road near Borden Street and St. Paul Ave. The photo was taken around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Police said the motorcyclist was driving aggressively and they stood on the motorcycle several times.

    Investigators said they received multiple calls about the rider’s behaviour.

    Anyone who can identify the rider, or who has dashcam or surveillance footage, is asked to contact Constable Rob Hall at 519-756-7050 ext. 2844.

