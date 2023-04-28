Ager Hasan trial: Jurors see photos of crime scene taken at Melinda Vasilije’s apartment

Warning: Some viewers may find the details in this story disturbing.

Friday marks six years since Melinda Vasilije was found dead in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.

The trial of Ager Hasan – Vasilije’s former boyfriend –finished its second week. Hasan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

On Friday, retired Waterloo regional police sergeant Robert Jones, who photographed Vasilije’s apartment in the aftermath of her death, took the stand.

The jury was shown photos of blood on the floor of her apartment’s entryway, kitchen and living room, as well as two knives on the floor, one of which had a bent blade.

The jury has previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times on April 27, 2017.

The trial will continue next week.