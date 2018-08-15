

CTV Kitchener





At Wilfrid Laurier University football practice Tuesday, adults with developmental disabilities and the players got to have fun on the field.

A group from the Lighthouse Group Day Program were welcomed by the Golden Hawks to participate in drills and show off their celebration skills.

Third year linebacker Shomari Hutchinson has a God sister with a disability and says he loves having the Lighthouse group around.

“They don’t get many opportunities like this and I’d love to have them again,” he said after practice.

And this is a notion that seems to be mutual between the two groups.

“I love Laurier,” says Alex Morrison, a member of the Lighthouse group.

The Golden Hawks and the Lighthouse group will meet up again for Laurier’s home opener in two weeks, when some of the players hope they can run out of the tunnel together.

Nathan Wise, another member for the Lighthouse group says “I want to see them win every day. And win the cup.”

Head coach Michael Faulds says being with the group brings a tonne of energy and excite to the team.

Something they will need if they want to follow through on Wise’s message.