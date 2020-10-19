KITCHENER -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dropped again on Monday as public health officials reported 17 more resolved cases compared to eight new ones.

Monday's update brought the total number of cases from 1,983 to 1,991, a number that includes 1,782 resolved cases and 120 deaths. The region has gone more than eight weeks without a COVID-19-related death.

There are 89 active cases remaining in the region, which is 17 fewer than the number reported the day before. While that number is down compared to earlier this month, there are currently six people in hospital, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The total number of active outbreaks remained unchanged on Monday as public health officials declared one new one and ended another outbreak.

Public health officials reported one case at a Waterloo Region District School Board before-and-after school program, prompting them to declare an outbreak there.

The one at The Village at University Gates Retirement Home Emma Unit, where one case was identified in a staff member late last week, was declared over.

That leaves nine other active outbreaks in Waterloo Region:

The Village at University Gates LTC: one case in staff

Sunnyside Home LTC Castle Kilbride Unit: one case in staff

Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident

Doon Village RH: one case in a resident

Fairview Mennonite LTC: one case in a resident

Conestoga Lodge RH: two cases in staff

One congregate setting: four cases in residents, two in staff

One dental service: three cases

Wilfrid Laurier University: 19 total cases

ONTARIO'S COVID-19 SNAPSHOT

Across the province, public health officials reported 704 new infections on Monday. That's after a weekend that saw 658 and 805 new cases on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Monday's positive test rate was 2.2 per cent.

Ontario has seen a total of 65,075 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 55,978 patients who have recovered and 3,050 people who have died.

There are currently 252 people in hospital for the disease, with 69 in the intensive care unit and 40 who are breathing with the assistance of ventilators.