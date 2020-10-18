KITCHENER -- Public health has confirmed nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as the number of active cases has dropped below 100.

The Sunday morning update of the online dashboard brings the total number of active cases to 98 and total number of positive cases to 1,983.

An additional 16 resolved cases reported brings this number to 1,765, while deaths related to COVID-19 remains unchanged at 120.

Six people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

A facility outbreak at a home childcare centre has been declared over. This leaves only 10 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region:

The Village at University Gates LTC: two cases in staff

The Village at University Gates – Emma Unit: one staff

Sunnyside Home LTC – Castle Kilbride Unit: one case in staff

Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident

Doon Village RH: one case in a resident

Fairview Mennonite LTC: one case in a resident

Conestoga Lodge RH: two cases in staff

Congregate setting: four cases in residents, two in staff

Dental service: three cases

Wilfrid Laurier University: 19 cases

In Ontario, there has been a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 658 confirmed.

The last time the province reported a case count below 700 was on Oct. 11, when the province confirmed 648 new infections.

The total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province is now 64,371, including deaths and recoveries.

Health officials reported on Sunday that five more people have died due to COVID-19, including one resident of a long-term care home. The province’s death toll is now 3,046.

There were 685 more cases considered to be resolved by officials on Sunday. The province now has a total of 55,371 recovered patients.

There are 247 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.