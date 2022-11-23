Above-normal temperatures tease golfers as outdoor rinks are being built

Waterloo region has been experiencing a roller-coaster of weather lately. Switching from fall feels, to winter and now back to fall.

Crews began installing the outdoor rink at Waterloo Town Square Wednesday while enjoying a mild seven-degree high and listing to the birds' chirp.

Manager of recreation facilities for the City of Waterloo Steven Scherrer says, “The rink is very weather dependant to open in a safe and useable manner.”

Adding that their current goal is to open the pad by 6:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 2 but it's "completely weather forecast dependant.”

Consistent below-freezing temperatures much like we just had over the weekend, would be needed.

Though our current forecast is above freezing and sunny.

It has some businesses keeping their doors open. Multiple restaurants in the region told CTV News their patios are still available and accessible for any customers who may choose to sit outside Thursday.

In Cambridge, Brookfield Golf Club plans to continue booking tee times until the end of the month.

On Wednesday, a handful of eager golfers hit the green.

Management told CTV News slots are still available for the next week, before their potential closing day on Nov. 30.

“I am sure for the hardest hit areas from the lake effect snow over the weekend, this is a welcome change from what they were experiencing,” Environment Canada Meteorologist, Geoff Coulson explained.

Coulson says Wednesday's high of seven was closer to normal in comparison to this past weekends freezing temperatures which were well below normal.

K-W’s normal daytime high for Wednesday was four degrees. The normal low is minus three.

He also added that these above-normal temperatures are closer to what he might expect from K-W in October.

Thursday is expected to reach a double-digit high in many parts of southern Ontario.

In Waterloo Region, Environment Canada is predicting 10 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Though Christmas is just over a month away, Coulson says it’s too early to tell if it will be a white Christmas or not.

“It's really going to take a fresh blast of winter sometime around mid-December to get us into the situation where we are looking at a white Christmas.”