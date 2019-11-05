

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - An abandoned building in Cambridge caught fire Tuesday evening for the third time in just over a week.

Fire crews were called to 210 Beverly Street around 6:45 p.m.

Twenty-five firefighters were on scene to battle the fire. Beverly Street was closed in both directions while crews brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries.

The fire is being treated as suspicious with officials noting they believe that cause is either due to vandalism or people living in the building.

Crews were called to the same building twice on Oct. 28 for a small smoke incident followed by flames through the roof later that afternoon.

And it's not the first set of incidents: another fire broke out earlier this year. The same happened years earlier in 2012.

Fire officials say there is currently an order not to enter the building as it is set to be torn down this week.