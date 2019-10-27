

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Police and fire crews were called to an abandoned building in Cambridge for two separate incidents of a fire on Sunday.

The building is located at 201 Beverly St. at Dundas Street North.

The first call came around 1 p.m. when officials were sent to the scene due to a minor smoke incident.

Crews were called back around 5 p.m. for a larger fire.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the building's roof.

Since the building is abandoned and it has no electrical or hydro, police are treating this as a case of arson.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Police say there are no witnesses.