Police and fire crews called to building for two separate fire-related incidents
A fire at a building in Cambridge on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Courtesy: Alex Monteiro)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 7:03PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE - Police and fire crews were called to an abandoned building in Cambridge for two separate incidents of a fire on Sunday.
The building is located at 201 Beverly St. at Dundas Street North.
The first call came around 1 p.m. when officials were sent to the scene due to a minor smoke incident.
Crews were called back around 5 p.m. for a larger fire.
Smoke and flames were seen coming from the building's roof.
Since the building is abandoned and it has no electrical or hydro, police are treating this as a case of arson.
Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Police say there are no witnesses.