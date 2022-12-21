'A true Christmas surprise': Santa Claus delivers holiday bouquets

A Cambridge florist is spreading Christmas cheer by hand delivering bouquets.

Urban Jungle makes the deliveries extra special and festive by having a jolly surprise when customers open the door.

“It’s an amazing experience,” said Alen Nemeskovic, the co-owner of Urban Jungle, who dressed up as Santa.

The flower shop said all Christmas deliveries that were placed by Dec. 20th, will be greeted by the man in red until Christmas Eve.

Melani Nemeskovic who co-owns the shop with her family, said it’s a way to bring joy and happiness to their customers.

“Especially if they are abroad, in the States or in B.C. or Alberta. If they are sending flowers or any arrangements to their loved ones, so [we] can make it more special, more fun,” she said.

Those who were greeted by Santa, were overjoyed.

“Never done it before. It was amazing. It was a true Christmas surprise,” said on customer.

“Oh it was a shock, a big surprise,” said another homeowner.

At the end of the week, on Dec. 23rd, Urban Jungle will donate food gift cards to a family in need.

They are asking customers to nominate a deserving family.

“We want to make somebody happy,” said Melani.