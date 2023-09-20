A donkey sanctuary in Puslinch, Ont. has a new celebrity sponsor

Singer Belinda Carlisle is sponsoring Duke the donkey from the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada (DSC) in Puslinch, Ont.

Carlisle gained popularity in the late 70’s and 80’s as the lead vocalist for the all-female band the Go-Go’s. She also continues to have a successful career as a solo artist.

This isn’t her first time supporting animals. Carlisle is the co-founder of Animal People Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Calcutta, India.

Animal People Alliance’s website describes Carlisle as a “lifelong animal lover and advocate.”

“Belinda Carlisle was delighted to hear about the donkeys being cared for by the DSC, and she fell in love with Duke!” said a DSC post on X (formally Twitter).

For $10 a month, anyone can sponsor a donkey or mule and support their recovery and ongoing care, according to the DSC’s website.

“Sponsoring a donkey/mule/hinny, you become vital in supporting their medical recovery and behavioral rehabilitation,” said their website.