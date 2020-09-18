KITCHENER -- As we welcome the final weekend of the summer season, frost advisories have been issued for much of the province.

Environment Canada included all of southern Ontario in the alert, with the exception of Niagara, Toronto and Windsor-Essex.

Frost Advisories are in place for tonight and again on Saturday night as temps. dip near if not below the freezing mark. #onwx @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/hkqdyRMfma — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) September 18, 2020

Temperatures are forecast to dip near or below the freezing mark overnight on Friday into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night, with calm and clear conditions.

Frost may destroy fruit crops, vegetables, and other plants, so it’s advised to cover up those plants, especially in frost-prone areas.

Although overnight lows will be chilly with daytime highs through the weekend in the low- to mid-teens for KW and surrounding areas, the sun will be shining.

The stretch of sunshine is forecast to continue until late next week, as temperatures gradually rebound to above-seasonal with the incoming system.

The first day of fall is on Tuesday, Sept. 22.