9-year-old airlifted after crash in Waterloo

    An air ambulance was needed to take a nine-year-old Waterloo boy to an out-of-region hospital following a crash.

    Emergency crews were first called to a collision around 5:30 p.m. Monday between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sweet Gale Street.

    The boy has been seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

    The driver of the car, a 17-year-old from Waterloo, was not injured. Police say charges are anticipated as their investigation continues.

