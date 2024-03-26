9-year-old airlifted after crash in Waterloo

An air ambulance was needed to take a nine-year-old Waterloo boy to an out-of-region hospital following a crash.

Emergency crews were first called to a collision around 5:30 p.m. Monday between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sweet Gale Street.

The boy has been seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old from Waterloo, was not injured. Police say charges are anticipated as their investigation continues.