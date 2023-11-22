KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 70 per cent of apartments were unlocked during Waterloo apartment break-ins last year: WRPS

    wrps

    Waterloo regional police are reminding people to take precaution to keep their homes safe.

    From November of last year to this year, police responded to 83 reports of break and enters at apartments in Waterloo.

    They say 70 per cent of those happened at homes that were unlocked.

    Police are reminding residents to keep doors and windows locked even when home, keep their valuables out of sight, and not to let strangers into secure buildings.

