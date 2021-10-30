58-year-old man dead after crashing vehicle into tree near Stratford

East Zorra-Tavistock -

Police say a 58-year-old man from Woodstock is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree in East Zorra-Tavistock Township on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a single vehicle collision on 16th line.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was extracted from the vehicle and transported by ORNGE Air Ambulance to an out of town hospital where he later died from his injuries. No other occupants were involved in the crash.

16th Line was closed for several hours between Cassel Side Road and Maplewood Side Road before reopening later that evening.