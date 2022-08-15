54 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township

Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton, with officials saying 50 cows and four horses are dead.

As of just after 4 p.m., Township of Mapleton Fire Chief Rick Richardson said around 39 firefighters from six stations were on scene.

Crews were called to the property on 4th Line in Wallenstein around 2:30 p.m., Richardson said.

When crews arrived the barn was engulfed in flames.

Around 39 firefighters responded to the barn fire on Aug. 15 in the Township of Mapleton. (Karen Vollmer/Submitted)

Firefighters from Floradale, Drayton, Moorefield, St Jacobs, Elmira and Linwood Fire Departments responded.

Fire officials said no people were hurt.

Richardson said at this time the fire is not considered suspicious.

He said the cuase of the fire was a spark from a straw chopper.

Richardson said the barn was over 55 years old, and becuase of the structures age it didn't take much for the fire to burn through the wooden structure.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for several more hours extinguishing any remaining hot spots.

Fire crews were called to the barn fire around 2:30 p.m. (Karen Vollmer/Submitted)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on scene providing traffic control.

OPP said the cattle were in the barn at the time of the fire.

Fourth Line is closed between Wellington Road 12 and Side Road 18, according to OPP.

