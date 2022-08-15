54 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township

Crews battle a fire at a barn on Aug. 15. (Karen Vollmer/Submitted) Crews battle a fire at a barn on Aug. 15. (Karen Vollmer/Submitted)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.

In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

  • Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities

    Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.

  • Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News

    Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver