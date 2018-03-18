

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Grand River Hospital says 52 people were taken to hospital during the festivities on Ezra Avenue Saturday, up from the 44 people treated last year.

The hospital saw patients from the party starting around 10 a.m. Saturday, until the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the hospital many of the injuries were falls from trees, lacerations, and people that had been involved in fights.

Majority of the patients coming into the hospital were unconscious.

Jill Schitpa, the department director at Grand River Hospital, says it put a lot of pressure on the hospital’s resources.

The hospital brought in eight physicians for the night, two more than a regular Saturday.

"We have to fit them in with all the other people as well. And alcohol intoxication is preventable so it does kind of make you think maybe you know you could be doing things differently and celebrate differently," she said.

Schitpa estimated about 15 people that were taken to hospital were in serious or critical condition.

She says while most have been released, one person remains in the ICU.

The annual unsanctioned event saw more than 15,000 people gather in the university area neighbourhood.

Clean-up of the area is currently underway by some of the students themselves, that are determined to make things right.

“We will do what we have to, to make sure we stay engaged and we’re proactive and we’re part of the solution,” said Kanwar Brar, president of Wilfred Laurier’s Students Union.

The next big event to hit the region will be the Ever After festival in June.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani