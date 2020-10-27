Advertisement
$500K worth of webcams stolen from Guelph-Eramosa business
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 10:17PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 27, 2020 10:21PM EDT
Police are looking for information about these trucks, which were found empty in Waterloo (Twitter: OPP_WR)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police are looking for two vehicles they believe are involved in the theft of webcams from Guelph-Eramosa Township.
The webcams were stolen from the business early Monday morning. Police say they're worth $500,000.
Police say a trailer containing the webcams was stolen and found empty in Waterloo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.