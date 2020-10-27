KITCHENER -- Provincial police are looking for two vehicles they believe are involved in the theft of webcams from Guelph-Eramosa Township.

The webcams were stolen from the business early Monday morning. Police say they're worth $500,000.

#WellingonOPP are investigating load theft that occurred Oct.26 at appr.1:00am from a business on Whitelaw Rd in GE Twp. A trailer containing $500,000 worth of webcams was stolen and later recovered empty in Waterloo. Suspect vehs are dark coloured tractor and sedan. Call OPP.^cr pic.twitter.com/ho0TgYLP2m — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 27, 2020

Police say a trailer containing the webcams was stolen and found empty in Waterloo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.