An unusual crime has police in Meaford looking for one or more bad apples.

Grey County OPP say approximately 500 apple tree saplings were stolen from a farm on 7th Line, just west of the Meaford town centre, sometime over the weekend.

It is believed the theft occurred sometime between 11:30 a.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the total value of the saplings is estimated at $4,000. They want to hear from anyone who knows who is responsible for taking them.