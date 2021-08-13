PORT DOVER -- Tens of thousands of motorcyclists made their way to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.

Norfolk County declared the gathering a non-event earlier this summer due to the pandemic.

By mid-afternoon police said the number of visitors was around 35,000. The event was smaller than pre-pandemic years, when around 100,000 people would come to Port Dover.

Some motorcyclists said the weather played a big factor. When it stopped raining, the crowds grew.

“The ride here was beautiful, even though the weather was a little gray,” said Bruno Fialho, a biker from Toronto.

Cliff Sheehan biked from Barrie. He said he wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“(I'm) so sick of COVID. Got my double shot. I’m going. I don’t care,” said Sheehan.

Some businesses owners said they were worried when the county told people not to come.

“When they deemed it as being a non-event they weren’t expecting anyone to show up, said Daniel Eynon, the owner, Forkin' Perogy. “There’s no doubt about it sales are about 60 per cent down where they were before.”

Pre-pandemic, dozens of vendors would be at the unsanctioned event but not this year, besides food vendors. Businesses In the area still had the doors opened.

The Port Dover Board of trailed sold t-shirts to offset some of the pandemic losses.

“To try and raise money for when we are allowed to open up or festivals and events again. To be able to bring some good things back to port dover,” said Adam Veri with the board.

Another change this year was where bikers could park. In previous years you could see thousands of bikes lined up on Main Street but this year motorcyclists could only park on side streets or nearby parking lots.

MOTORCYCLE CRASHES AND UPDATED NUMBERS

Provincial police encouraged people to drive safely and follow public health guidance for this year's Friday the 13th.

"I can assure everyone that we do have an increased police presence to answer any calls for service that may arise and any traffic-related incidents that may come our way," said Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP. "But, the main interjection here is to make sure that people act in a safe and mature and responsible manner, make some great memories, nothing that's going to be marred by a tragedy and get home safe to their families."

On Friday afternoon, the OPP confirmed there were two collisions on Highway 6 involving motorcycles believed to be leaving Port Dover.

One motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 6 and First Line near Hagersville.

The other collision involved minor injuries.

On Saturday, OPP provided another update saying there were between 40-45,000 people at Port Dover the day before and that it was a relatively peaceful event with only minor incidents occuring.

"We'd just like to take this moment to thank all our community partners and stakeholders for making this a safe event for everyone in attendance," said Const. Sanchuck. "Unfortunately, West Region OPP was busy dealing with various motorcycle crashes."

In the Saturday update, police confirmed they had investigated crashes in Paris, Ont., Norfolk County, and Elgin County.

"Unfortunately, in the majority of the crashes that were involved with motorcycle operators were not the fault of the operators," said Const. Sanchuck. "We're knocking on way too many doors letting families know their loved ones are deceased as a result of a preventable collision."