

CTV Kitchener





A community is without its treatment centre after a fire burned it to the ground on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the structure fire on New Credit Road in Mississauga's of the New Credit First Nation around 11:40 p.m.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, and confirmed that there was no one inside at the time of the blaze.

Early estimates put the damage total around $400,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and police did not say whether it was being considered suspicious.

New Credit Road was closed between Indian Line and Mississauga Road while emergency crews were on scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.