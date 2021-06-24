KITCHENER -- Provincial police seized $4.3 million worth of cannabis plants after performing a warrant at a commercial property in Fergus.

The search was done at the Glengary Crescent property on June 24. Officers seized more than 4,300 plants, along with $250,000 worth of processed cannabis and cash.

The County of Wellington Roads Department helped officers dispose of the cannabis, police said in a news release.

Two people were charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting cannabis outside of their homes and possession for the purpose of selling.

They're scheduled to appear in court on July 27.