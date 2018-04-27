Featured
341 workers go on strike at Goderich salt mine
Mine manager Roland Howe looks at rock salt moving along a conveyor belt towards a crushing unit, the Sifto Salt -Compass Minerals mine in Goderich, Ont., Thursday, December 18, 2008. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Dave Chidley)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:04PM EDT
Hundreds of workers at the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich walked off the job Friday afternoon.
In total, 341 miners, electricians and hourly employees are involved in the strike action.
The company and union have been in contract talks since March. Union leaders say seniority, overtime and benefits are among the major outstanding issues.
Compass Minerals says work will continue at the site with other employees.
Forty-eight of the mine’s employees were laid off in February.