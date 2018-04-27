

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of workers at the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich walked off the job Friday afternoon.

In total, 341 miners, electricians and hourly employees are involved in the strike action.

The company and union have been in contract talks since March. Union leaders say seniority, overtime and benefits are among the major outstanding issues.

Compass Minerals says work will continue at the site with other employees.

Forty-eight of the mine’s employees were laid off in February.