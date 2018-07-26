

CTV Kitchener





From July 13 to July 15, the Ministry of Natural Resources ran an enforcement blitz along the Grand River through Waterloo Region, Wellington, Brant and Haldimand counties.

Conservation officers from Guelph, Aylmer and Southern Marine enforcement units executed the three-day blitz.

The ministry laid 31 charges and issued 48 warnings during that period.

Altogether, 445 anglers were checked for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and Ontario Fishery Regulations.

According to a press release, charges were issued for:

Fishing without a license

Fishing with too many lines

Having an over-limit of fish

Trespassing to fish

Using perch as bait

Transporting rusty crayfish

Using goby as bait

Warnings were also issued for:

Failing to have a fishing license

Failing to carry a fishing license

Fishing within 23 metres of a dam

Fishing with too many lines

Other warnings were issued relating to open alcohol, safety gear and poessessing marijuana.