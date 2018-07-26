Featured
31 charges laid after three-day marine blitz
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:13AM EDT
From July 13 to July 15, the Ministry of Natural Resources ran an enforcement blitz along the Grand River through Waterloo Region, Wellington, Brant and Haldimand counties.
Conservation officers from Guelph, Aylmer and Southern Marine enforcement units executed the three-day blitz.
The ministry laid 31 charges and issued 48 warnings during that period.
Altogether, 445 anglers were checked for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and Ontario Fishery Regulations.
According to a press release, charges were issued for:
- Fishing without a license
- Fishing with too many lines
- Having an over-limit of fish
- Trespassing to fish
- Using perch as bait
- Transporting rusty crayfish
- Using goby as bait
Warnings were also issued for:
- Failing to have a fishing license
- Failing to carry a fishing license
- Fishing within 23 metres of a dam
- Fishing with too many lines
Other warnings were issued relating to open alcohol, safety gear and poessessing marijuana.