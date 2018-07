CTV Kitchener





Crews responded to a hay field fire Friday afternoon near St. Jacobs.

A hay field caught fire just after 3:00 p.m. on Ament Line between Chalmers Forest Road and Road 116 in Wellesley.

The fire reportedly began in a trailer while the hay was being harvested.

When the farmer dumped the load, the flames spread quickly across about 30 acres of dry hay, propelled by winds.

No one was injured.