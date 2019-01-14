

CTV Kitchener





A weekend speed enforcement left three people charged with stunt driving in a 50 km/h zone.

Police conducted the initiative on Shirley Avenue near Bingeman Centre Drive in Kitchener on Saturday.

All three drivers were clocked going over 100 km/h.

The drivers, a 47-year-old woman, a 46-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, had their vehicles suspended for seven days.

Their licenses were suspended for the same amount of time.

They face charges of speeding, stunt driving and careless driving.