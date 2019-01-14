Featured
3 drivers charged after being clocked over 50 km/h above speed limit
Police nabbed three drivers clocked at 104 km/h, 106 km/h and 106 km/h, respectively. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 11:22AM EST
A weekend speed enforcement left three people charged with stunt driving in a 50 km/h zone.
Police conducted the initiative on Shirley Avenue near Bingeman Centre Drive in Kitchener on Saturday.
All three drivers were clocked going over 100 km/h.
The drivers, a 47-year-old woman, a 46-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, had their vehicles suspended for seven days.
Their licenses were suspended for the same amount of time.
They face charges of speeding, stunt driving and careless driving.