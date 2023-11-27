KITCHENER
    • 27 overdoses this month in Brantford-Brant

    Some workplaces in Ontario are now required to carry a kit used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

    A public safety alert has been issued in Brantford-Brant after 27 drug overdoses and five deaths were reported between Nov. 1 and Nov. 27.

    In a media release, the Brant County Health Unit said it’s a “higher number of drug poisonings than what is typical for a period of this length.”

    They have not identified the drug, or drugs, responsible for these most recent incidents.

    The health unit also shared the following advice:

    • Never use alone
    • If alone, call the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-6677, and they will stay on the phone with you and call for help if needed
    • Go slow if using a new substance
    • Carry naloxone

