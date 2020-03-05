25-year-old Tillsonburg woman faces sex assault charges
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:55AM EST
KITCHENER -- Police say there could be other victims after a charging a 25-year-old woman with sexual offences in connection to two separate victims.
On February 27, Norfolk County OPP responded to a report of a sexual assault in Norfolk County at 12:42 p.m.
Becka Irene Willbanks of Tillsonburg was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
A second victim contacted police on Tuesday and Willbanks was charged with a second count of each charge.
Willbanks is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.
Police say that the investigation remains ongoing and they believe that there may be other victims