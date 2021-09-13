24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Waterloo -

Waterloo Region reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active infections continue to rise.

The latest cases bring the region's total to 19,272, including 18,774 resolved infections, 292 deaths and 202 active cases.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, sitting at 11 and nine respectively.

There are currently five active COVID-19 outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Another seven infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Monday, bringing the total number of variant cases to 5,210.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,135 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,700 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

256 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across the region have now administered 839,307 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 546 jabs put into arms on Sunday and 1,528 on Saturday.

Among the eligible population, 81 per cent are now fully vaccinated and 87.33 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Across the region's entire population, 69.75 per cent are fully vaccinated and 75.20 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 600 new cases were reported on Monday.

Of the 600 new cases, 475 are in individuals that are not fully vaccinated or whose status is unknown.

Ontario's seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases currently sits at 717.

With files from CTV Toronto.