23 break-and-enters reported in one day to police
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 3:47PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they responded to nearly two dozen reports of break-and-enters in a single day earlier this week.
In a tweet, police say they received 23 break-and-enter reports on Wednesday.
Officials are reminding people to stay vigilant and report any suspicious people or activities to police.