KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they responded to nearly two dozen reports of break-and-enters in a single day earlier this week.

In a tweet, police say they received 23 break-and-enter reports on Wednesday.

On October 21, 2020, we received 23 reports of break and enters.



We are reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately by calling 519-570-9777 or@WaterlooCrime with any information. pic.twitter.com/19Z6QRYlFP — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 22, 2020

Officials are reminding people to stay vigilant and report any suspicious people or activities to police.