22 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and two outbreaks at schools in Waterloo Region.

The latest update shows 19,447 total cases for the area, with 18,898 of those now considered resolved.

The number of active cases has increased by one to 251.

No new deaths were reported in Waterloo Region on Monday, with that number now sitting at 295.

One new death was reported Sunday, making it the third fatality in less than a week.

Public Health also listed two new outbreaks at schools in Waterloo Region.

They’ve been identified as Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary near Baden and St. Brigid Catholic School in Ayr, with two confirmed student cases each.

Hospitalizations in Waterloo Region have dropped from nine to seven, with four people now receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Public Health says 43 more variants of concern have been identified, and all of them are the Delta strain.

The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

3,128 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

2,700 are the Delta variant, originally detected in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as two more deaths.

The province says 458 of those new cases were found in people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccine status is not known. At least 152 cases were in fully-vaccinated individuals.