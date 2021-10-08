22 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; 85 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as more than 85 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

Of the new infections, 21 are linked to the past day and one is from a previous reporting period. Five of the new cases were among youth 10 to 19 and one was in a child nine or younger.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 19,806 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,363 resolved infections, 139 active infections and 300 deaths.

The new cases come as the region passes another milestone in the vaccine rollout.

Among the region's residents 12 and older, 85.05 per cent are now fully vaccinated. More than 89.6 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose.

Health partners how now administered 875,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 902 jabs put into arms on Thursday.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 73.24 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.2 per cent have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the region increased by two in the past day, up to seven. There are four people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Friday's report, bringing the number of active outbreaks up to seven.

Since the pandemic began, 602,724 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Waterloo Region.

As of Friday, the region's positivity rate sits at 1.8 per cent, up from 1.6 per cent on Tuesday. The reproductive rate of the virus is 1.0, up from 0.9 on Tuesday.

Nine more infections were confirmed as the Delta variant on Friday.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,491 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,983 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Province-wide, health officials recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 381 of the cases were in people who were either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status and 192 are among fully vaccinated people.

Ontario's seven-day rolling average now sits at 469, down from 597 last week.

With files from CTV Toronto.