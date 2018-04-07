Featured
20 local hockey players selected in OHL draft
Kitchener Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie welcomes first-round draft pick Reid Valade to the team. (Kitchener Rangers)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 4:47PM EDT
Saturday was a big day for aspiring local hockey stars.
Dozens of young players were selected in the Ontario Hockey League draft, meaning OHL teams now own their rights should the players be deemed skilled enough to play at the major junior level.
The Guelph Storm used their first-round pick on defenceman Danlil Chayka, while the Kitchener Rangers used theirs on right winger Reid Valade. Both players are from Toronto.
“Reid has been a player that our scouting staff has coveted right from the beginning of the year,” Rangers director of hockey operations Murray Hiebert told CTV News.
“They’ve loved the way he’s played, the energy he plays the game with, how hard he plays the game.”
All players taken during the draft were born in 2002, aside from a few 2001-born players passed over in last year’s draft.
Here’s a list of players drafted on Saturday who are currently playing in local minor hockey systems:
- Logan Morrison of Guelph, drafted in the first round, 18th overall, by the Hamilton Bulldogs
- Dylan Robinson of Simcoe, drafted in the third round, 45th overall, by the Windsor Spitfires
- Brody Waters of Heidelberg, drafted in the fourth round, 61st overall, by the Owen Sound Attack
- Christian Linton of Elora, drafted in the fourth round, 62nd overall, by the Flint Firebirds
- Joseph Serpa of Cambridge, drafted in the fourth round, 77th overall, by the Kitchener Rangers
- Cooper Walker of Cambridge, drafted in the fifth round, 91st overall, by the Guelph Storm
- Theo Hill of Hagersville, drafted in the fifth round, 99th overall, by the Sarnia Sting
- Ben McFarlane of Ayr, drafted in the sixth round, 107th overall, by the Guelph Storm
- Jack Harper of Guelph, drafted in the seventh round, 122nd overall, by the Flint Firebirds
- Jackson Kirk of Alma, drafted in the seventh round, 123rd overall, by the Peterborough Petes
- Mathias Onuska of Waterloo, drafted in the seventh round, 133rd overall, by the Kingston Frontenacs
- Thomas Gangl of Wingham, drafted in the eighth round, 149th overall, by the North Bay Battalion
- Peyton Adams-Matthews of Cambridge, drafted in the ninth round, 177th overall, by the Kitchener Rangers
- Andrew Britton of Guelph, drafted in the ninth round, 178th overall, by the Hamilton Bulldogs
- Eli Palfreyman of Cambridge, drafted in the 12th round, 223rd overall, by the Peterborough Petes
- Aaron Davidson of Plattsville, drafted in the 12th round, 235th overall, by the Owen Sound Attack
- Joseph Marra of Guelph, drafted in the 13th round, 247th overall, by the Guelph Storm
- Nolan Underwood of Paris, drafted in the 13th round, 255th overall, by the Owen Sound Attack
- Reid Oliver of Elmira, drafted in the 14th round, 274th overall, by the Barrie Colts
- Keegan McMullen of Cambridge drafted in the 15th round, 300th overall, by the Peterborough Petes