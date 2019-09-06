Two teens were sentenced to three years behind bars on Friday for the shooting death of Shawn Yorke.

Before the 16 and 18 year olds were taken away, Yorke's family faced them, speaking through tears about how their lives have changed.

His family expressed heartache and anguish, knowing the teenage boys were friends with Shawn Yorke's son.

"I will never hear 'I love you mom' again," Yorke's biological mother stated in part during victim impact statements.

The 46-year-old man was killed in his Kitchener townhome last July.

A few months later, two teens and two men were charged with first-degree murder.

The two youths pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The two men are Mowafag Saboon and Kenny Morrison. They still face first-degree murder charges and the allegations against them have not been proven in court.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Yorke sold marijuana out of his townhome.

The agreed statement of facts also indicates the teens and the men planned to rob Yorke. The teens say the men had guns, while they admittedly carried brass knuckles and a taser.

"The intent wasn't to kill anyone. It was to commit a robbery and to steal some drugs. And unfortunately someone lost their life as a result," says Sean Safa, the lawyer who represents the 18 year old.

Safa also says the teen is extremely remorseful and it is something he has to live with for the rest of his life.

The 16 year old only has eight and a half months left in custody because of time already served.

The 18 year old has one year left behind bars.