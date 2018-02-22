

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday after their vehicle was hit by a pickup truck.

The crash brought emergency crews to Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Township, just north of Waterloo, around 3 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police Sgt. John Nymann said the Kia vehicle had been trying to make a left turn.

“As it turned, it was struck by a large pickup truck towing an animal trailer, which caused significant damage to both vehicles,” Nymann said.

Nymann said the people in the Kia were both Waterloo Region residents in their 80s, while the truck driver – who was not hurt – lives outside Waterloo Region.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Both vehicles received significant damage.

An air ambulance was initially ordered to attend the crash scene, but was called off moments before landing.