

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital after what police were calling a disturbance.

Regional police responded to a house on Newport Drive in Cambridge at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday.

There, it was found that two people had been injured.

On Friday, police confirmed that both people were stabbed. They believe it was a targeted incident involving people known to one another.

A witness says he saw four ambulances, two firetrucks and four or five police cruisers on scene.

“Each ambulance had someone in it with an officer with them,” says Brandon Kecser, who lives around the corner from where the incident happened.

He said that only two people were brought to hospital.

Police say they are working diligently to resolve the incident and that there will be a heavy police presnce while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.