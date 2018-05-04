Featured
2 bridges in Stratford to close for 3 months
The Avon River flows through Stratford on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 11:53AM EDT
Two bridges over the Avon River in Stratford will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for a large portion of the summer.
City officials say the Romeo Street and St. Vincent Street bridges will close May 14.
They are scheduled to reopen in mid-August, after three months of rehabilitation work.
Detour routes are in place.