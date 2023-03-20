17-year-old killed in crash near Drayton, Ont.

A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township near the village of Drayton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the black sedan the three teens were in left the roadway. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this devastating situation,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to Twitter.

Emergency services transported all three to a local hospital. Police say the driver, a 17-year-old from Mount Forest, was pronounced dead.

The two 15-year-old passengers, one from Southgate, the other from Mount Forest, were airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.