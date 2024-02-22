16-year-old arrested with BB gun in Kitchener
A 16-year-old is facing charges after police received reports of a male with a firearm in Kitchener on Wednesday night.
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Victoria Street South and Oprington Drive at around 11:30 p.m.
The teen was arrested after police arrived.
The firearm turned out to be a BB gun. Police said the teen, who is from London, is facing charges of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
