16-year-old arrested with BB gun in Kitchener

A 16-year-old is facing charges after police received reports of a male with a firearm in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Victoria Street South and Oprington Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

The teen was arrested after police arrived.

The firearm turned out to be a BB gun. Police said the teen, who is from London, is facing charges of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.