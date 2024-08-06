KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 15-year-old from Waterloo Region reported missing

    Adoni in an undated photo. (Source: WRPS) Adoni in an undated photo. (Source: WRPS)
    Waterloo Regional Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 15-year-old.

    Adoni is described as 5’7”, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

    Police have not shared any further details about Adoni's last known location or what he may possibly be wearing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

