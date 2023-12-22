KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 14 catalytic converters stolen over the weekend

    Mechanic Al Saikaley examines a car that recently had a catalytic converter stolen. The piece is part of engine, and is being targeted by thieves. (Leah Larocque / CTV News Ottawa) Mechanic Al Saikaley examines a car that recently had a catalytic converter stolen. The piece is part of engine, and is being targeted by thieves. (Leah Larocque / CTV News Ottawa)

    Waterloo regional police are looking for the person, or people, who stole 14 catalytic converters from businesses in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

    The theft was reported on Monday, but police believe it happened sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 18.

    Catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s emission system, are located between the engine and muffler.

    Police said all 14 were taken from commercial vehicles in the area of Trillium Drive and Beasley Drive, near Budd Park.

    Police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity in or around parking lots or vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News