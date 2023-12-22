14 catalytic converters stolen over the weekend

Waterloo regional police are looking for the person, or people, who stole 14 catalytic converters from businesses in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

The theft was reported on Monday, but police believe it happened sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 18.

Catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s emission system, are located between the engine and muffler.

Police said all 14 were taken from commercial vehicles in the area of Trillium Drive and Beasley Drive, near Budd Park.

Police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity in or around parking lots or vehicles.