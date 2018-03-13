

CTV Kitchener





A 24-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when the trailer he was standing on was hit by a car.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Boomer Line near Moser Young Road, north of Wellesley and northwest of St. Clements.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the trailer was stopped in a driveway for loading of construction equipment when it was hit by the car, which then went airborne and crashed into a utility pole.

In the aftermath of the crash, the car was just off the side of the road, with the pole down across its driver’s side.

The man who was killed is a Wallenstein resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police say alcohol and speed are not considered contributing factors.