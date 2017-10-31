

CTV Kitchener





If you have a gun you want to get rid of, now is the time to do it.

Waterloo Regional Police say they’re offering amnesty for anyone who wants to turn over a gun during the month of November.

Specifically, they say people who turn over weapons that may be unlicenced, illegal to possess or otherwise dangerous to public safety will not be charged for possessing those weapons.

Anyone looking to dispose of weapons should call police at 519-570-9777 to make arrangements for the weapons to be picked up.

This is the third year police have run a gun amnesty program. The program collected 350 weapons in 2014 and 109 in 2015, as well as 14,600 rounds of ammunition between the two years. It did not run in 2016.