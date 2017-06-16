

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted for second-degree murder and other offences stemming from a pair of shootings in Winnipeg has been arrested in Kitchener.

Michael Fless was arrested Friday morning in the Westmount Road and Victoria Street area.

He had been wanted by Winnipeg Police and at large since November 2016 in connection with two separate incidents which occurred on the same day.

One shooting left a 39-year-old man critically injured. He later died. The other incident involved two people being shot after they were robbed and forced into a vehicle.

In addition to second-degree murder, Fless was wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and other offences.

Another man was arrested in January for his role in the same alleged incidents.

With files from CTV Winnipeg