Featured
Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police officers and vehicles are seen in the Victoria Street and Westmount Road area of Kitchener following an arrest on Friday, June 16, 2017. (David Imrie)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 2:37PM EDT
A man wanted for second-degree murder and other offences stemming from a pair of shootings in Winnipeg has been arrested in Kitchener.
Michael Fless was arrested Friday morning in the Westmount Road and Victoria Street area.
He had been wanted by Winnipeg Police and at large since November 2016 in connection with two separate incidents which occurred on the same day.
One shooting left a 39-year-old man critically injured. He later died. The other incident involved two people being shot after they were robbed and forced into a vehicle.
In addition to second-degree murder, Fless was wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and other offences.
Another man was arrested in January for his role in the same alleged incidents.
With files from CTV Winnipeg
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.