Approximately 9,000 properties in Brant County were without power Wednesday afternoon.

Energy+ first announced the outage around 12:30 p.m., saying an emergency outage was in effect for some of its customers in Paris.

The outage was then extended to most of the county.

By 2:15 p.m., Energy+ was calling it a “widespread outage” and saying it did not have an estimated timeline for restoration.

We're experiencing widespread outage affecting 9,000 customers in #BrantCounty. Cause is a supply issue. We'll post updates as known. No ETR — Energy+ Inc. (@EnergyPlusInc) March 22, 2017

The outage was being blamed on a supply issue.

Areas where people reported being without power included St. George, Mt. Pleasant, and King George Road just north of Brantford.

Around 3 p.m., the hydro utility tweeted that power had been restored in Paris, and remained out in some areas south of the town.