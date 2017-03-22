Featured
Widespread power outage reported in Brant County
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 2:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 3:06PM EDT
Approximately 9,000 properties in Brant County were without power Wednesday afternoon.
Energy+ first announced the outage around 12:30 p.m., saying an emergency outage was in effect for some of its customers in Paris.
The outage was then extended to most of the county.
By 2:15 p.m., Energy+ was calling it a “widespread outage” and saying it did not have an estimated timeline for restoration.
We're experiencing widespread outage affecting 9,000 customers in #BrantCounty. Cause is a supply issue. We'll post updates as known. No ETR— Energy+ Inc. (@EnergyPlusInc) March 22, 2017
The outage was being blamed on a supply issue.
Areas where people reported being without power included St. George, Mt. Pleasant, and King George Road just north of Brantford.
Around 3 p.m., the hydro utility tweeted that power had been restored in Paris, and remained out in some areas south of the town.
