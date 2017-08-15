

The Canadian Press





Descartes Systems Group has acquired an Ohio-based company that provides location-based truck tracking in a deal valued at US$107 million.

Cleveland-based MacroPoint LLC uses on-board electronic logging devices, smartphones and other technology to track vehicles and identify opportunities for additional freight moves.

It complements Descartes online logistics services that clients use to route, schedule, track and measure resources around the world.

Based in Waterloo, Ont., Descartes paid US$87 million in cash and shares worth US$20 million to acquire MacroPoint.